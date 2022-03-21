Benton Harbor workers hired for city’s lead water line replacement project

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents are having their hand in replacing the city’s problematic lead water lines.

“I believe we’ve hired seven people locally just to help with this project,” commented Adam, a foreman for contractor B&Z.

The Benton Harbor-based company is one of six contractors for the massive project that began last fall.

“That was one of the big, a big requirement by the city – at least show an effort for having local contractors. And there was a job fair for contractors who came in from out-of-town to hire locals,” explained Lucas Grosse, construction manager for project manager Abonmarche.

Abonmarche reports 90 people are currently working on the replacement project, with one-third of those workers hailing from Benton Harbor.

“It’s important because this is their city. This should bring jobs to the community, and it’s their water line,” Grosse added.

At least 582 lead service lines have been replaced - 110 in the last month alone. A little under 4,000 need to be redone by May 2023.

