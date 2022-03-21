2nd Chance Pet: Bode Miller

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, and that means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

This week’s pet is a cat named Bode Miller from Pet Refuge in South Bend. He loves to sit in laps, and he gets along well with kids and other cats.

If you want to adopt Bode Miller or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. Or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 South Burnett Drive.

