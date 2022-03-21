Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Bode Miller

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, and that means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

This week’s pet is a cat named Bode Miller from Pet Refuge in South Bend. He loves to sit in laps, and he gets along well with kids and other cats.

If you want to adopt Bode Miller or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. Or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 South Burnett Drive.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.
Mishawaka teen still missing one year later
On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his annual Next Level Agenda, which details the...
UPDATE: Gov. Holcomb signs permit-less carry bill, vetoes trans athlete ban
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will bring the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms
This comes after 12-year-old Rio Allred committed suicide last week following heartbreaking...
Hundreds of students walkout of North Side Middle School in protest of district’s handle on bullying
On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb has passed a permit-less carry bill to allow Indiana residents...
Holcomb passes ‘constitutional carry’ bill, local law enforcement responds

Latest News

Slider is currently in a foster home, but the shelter is looking to find her a forever home.
2nd Chance Pet: Slider
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance Pet: Meet Judge
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Jack Springgate liver conditions in your pets and what...
Pet Vet: Liver Disease
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named...
2nd Chance Pet: Biscuits