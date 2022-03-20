Sunday Morning Spotlight: The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Former Notre Dame mascot and current author of the new children’s book, “The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame”, Michael Brown, stepped into the spotlight with our own Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

Some of you may recognize him from the time he spoke with us on St. Patrick’s Day, while others might recognize him as the first Black man to represent the Fighting Irish as their mascot.

He opened the door for more people of color to dawn the leprechaun outfit, and now he’s opening to door to Notre Dame fandom for youngsters.

The book highlights all the iconic traditions that happen on a football game day in South Bend from the Leprechaun’s perspective.

“Going off to the Grotto. Stepping off of the main building which is a tradition where the leprechaun, the cheerleaders, the Irish Guard, and the band all kind of lead a parade leading up to the stadium. Then there are some scenes where you’re actually in the stadium itself and you feel the energy coming through the images that our illustrator has done a phenomenal job with, Maryn Arreguin. She really brought that entire experience to life as we went around to different spots on campus that are all captured in the book itself,” said author Michael Brown.

You can preorder your copy by following this link.

