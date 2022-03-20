SBCSC looks for feedback on facilities master plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is looking for feedback on the district’s facilities master plan.

This plan outlines how the district uses its facilities for different programs and offerings -- which aren’t limited to just school buildings. Some of the factors to consider before making any changes with their facilities include educational framework, demographics, facility conditions, and funding. They searched for feedback on specific topics like magnet options, career and technical education, special education, fine arts, athletics, and other curricula. There was also some feedback they didn’t expect.

“I think we had more conversation about transportation than I thought we would. That was surprising. There were surprising comments about career paths and CTE and how they may affect other things. What does the collaboration look like overall?” said Kareemah Fowler, assistant superintendent for business and finance.

A second public input meeting will be held at the Charles Black Community Center on May 5th at 5 p.m.

