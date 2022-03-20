Advertisement

Miles’ triple-double leads Notre Dame women past UMass 89-78

Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle (33) and Olivia Miles (5) celebrate after a first-round game against...
Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle (33) and Olivia Miles (5) celebrate after a first-round game against Massachusetts in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/ Mitch Alcala)(Mitch Alcala | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Olivia Miles had a triple-double help No. 5 seed Notre Dame to an 89-78 win over No. 12 seed Massachusetts in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. 

Miles had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the 18th triple-double in an NCAA Women’s Tournament game and the 10th in school history. Maddy Westbeld scored 19 points and Maya Dodson and Dara Mabrey each added 18 for the Fighting Irish.

Sam Breen matched her career high with 31 points for UMass.

Notre Dame will play Oklahoma on Monday for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.

3/19/2022 11:25:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

