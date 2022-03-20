Advertisement

Michigan in Sweet 16 again as Brooks puts away Vols late

Michigan's Eli Brooks (55) is fouled by Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler, behind, during the second...
Michigan's Eli Brooks (55) is fouled by Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler, behind, during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Michigan booked the most surprising of its five straight trips to the Sweet 16 by beating No. 3 seed Tennessee 76-68 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Eli Brooks put Michigan ahead for good with a three-point play and delivered four critical points in the final minute. He finished with 23 points. Big man Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Michigan will face either second-seeded Villanova or longtime rival Ohio State in the East Region semifinals.

Tennessee led by six points with 8 1/2 minutes left but then went cold.

