Marian boys hoops going to state for first time in school history

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Inside Elkhart’s historic North Side Gym, the Mishawaka Marian Knights (24-3) set out to make history themselves as they took on last year’s 3A state championship runner-up, the Leo Lions (21-6).

The Knights now find themselves penning a new entry in the history books, as they advance to the first state championship in program history after beating Leo 74-63.

“I thought we played defense really well,” said head coach Robb Berger after the win. “We rebounded and I thought we shot the ball really well. It is basketball and you do have to put the ball in the basket, and I thought we did tonight for the most part.”

Marian will now prepare to take on Beech Grove (21-6) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis next Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6PM.

