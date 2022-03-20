Advertisement

Elks Hoop Shoot takes place in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March Madness comes to Michiana with the 50th annual Great Lakes Regional Elks Hoop Shoot.

It happened on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County in South Bend.

The Hoop Shoot is a competition that gives a player 10 shots and free throws, with the goal to score as many points as possible. The Elks National Hoop Shoot Program is funded by the Elks National Foundation, a charity that helps build stronger communities through programs that support youth, veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work.

“When it first started, it was to make it a competition that would be equal for everybody, no matter of height, speed, or whatnot - everybody can shoot free throws - and so it was started 50 years ago on that prowess, and it’s held true to today,” said Jeff Franklin, the Indiana director of the Elks Hoop Shoot committee.

To learn more about the program, visit this website.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Franklin Hibshman, Jr.
Charges filed against inmate at Kosciusko County Jail after another inmate suffers apparent overdose
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Man dead after getting hit by vehicle in Elkhart
Police released a sketch of a baby who was found dead in April 2009.
Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ identified, charged 13 years after infant’s death

Latest News

Drug Overdoses are putting Elkhart officials on high alert.
Elkhart officials concerned after increase in drug overdoses
Elkhart confronts 5 ODs in 10 hours on Friday
Elkhart confronts 5 ODs in 10 hours on Friday
The event is happening this Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Bendix Woods hosts Sugar Camp Days
A second public input meeting will be held at the Charles Black Community Center on May 5th at...
SBCSC looks for feedback on facilities master plan