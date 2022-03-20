Elks Hoop Shoot takes place in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March Madness comes to Michiana with the 50th annual Great Lakes Regional Elks Hoop Shoot.

It happened on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County in South Bend.

The Hoop Shoot is a competition that gives a player 10 shots and free throws, with the goal to score as many points as possible. The Elks National Hoop Shoot Program is funded by the Elks National Foundation, a charity that helps build stronger communities through programs that support youth, veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work.

“When it first started, it was to make it a competition that would be equal for everybody, no matter of height, speed, or whatnot - everybody can shoot free throws - and so it was started 50 years ago on that prowess, and it’s held true to today,” said Jeff Franklin, the Indiana director of the Elks Hoop Shoot committee.

