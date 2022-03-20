Elkhart officials concerned after increase in drug overdoses

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - America is currently facing a severe drug epidemic, and sadly, tonight, it is hitting close to home.

There were five overdoses in ten hours on Friday night, leading officials to believe that illicit drugs are laced with an unknown and dangerous substance.

“To have such a high number of overdoses and that to lead to the number of deaths, it does suggest that we have some drugs in our community that are laced with an unknown substance that’s actually killing people,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

This is not the first rash of drug overdoses that Elkhart has seen in the last month. Just three weeks ago, they saw many overdoses that led to a couple of deaths.

All of the first responders in Elkhart carry Narcan to treat an opioid overdose, but unfortunately, sometimes help arrives too late to make a difference.

The mayor continued, “what we want to do is make sure our community also has the opportunity to go and purchase Narcan. If you know you have a family member that you could suspect (that) could be utilizing or using drugs, please, make sure that you have some Narcan on hand so that you can save a life.”

Don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement or Michiana Crimestoppers if you have any information.

