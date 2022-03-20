Advertisement

Bendix Woods hosts Sugar Camp Days

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bendix Woods County Park is hosting its annual Sugar Camp Days.

There are plenty events, such as ice carving and walking tours of the sugar bush. The food spread includes pancakes with fresh maple syrup, sausage, and maple hot dogs.

“You can take guided tours through the sugar bush. You can take a horse and wagon ride through the sugar bush. You can explore on your own. There is someone demonstrating traditional indigenous sugaring, someone demonstrating pioneer cooking methods, and then there’s our own sugar house where we’re using modern cooking methods,” explained Amal Farrough, interpretive services manager at St. Joseph County Parks.

The event is happening this Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

