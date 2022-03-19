Studebaker National Museum’s electric vehicle exhibit is open now

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A special exhibit is now on display at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend.

For those interested in electric cars, the special exhibition - ‘Charged: the Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of Electric Vehicles’ - takes visitors through time to discover the origins, present, and future of electric cars.

“We’re just telling the story of the electric vehicle from its origins in the, really, the late 19th century, when automobiles were brand new, electrics were part of that. You know, and they showed a lot of promise, and for a lot of reasons, you know, gas kind of took over. But, as many of you have seen in the news lately, electrics are kind of back on the scene, and we’re telling that whole story. One-hundred-plus years of history,” says Kyle Sater, the museum curator.

The exhibit runs from now until October 2nd, and for more information you can visit the website here.

