St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday may be over, but the 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place through Downtown South Bend.

After being postponed for a week due to the weather, the event on Saturday was rain or shine, and rain it did.

“We’re so excited we haven’t had one in three years. We postponed it a week because it was so cold last week, and the weather’s less than ideal today, but we’re still super psyched about it. We have a record number of units - over 40 entries this year, and it’s a combination of, we have the John Adam’s marching band, horse units, floats, all sorts of fun things,” said Kylie Carter, Downtown South Bend’s Senior Director of Marketing and Events.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is just one of the many events that take place in downtown South Bend. Visit the website for more.

