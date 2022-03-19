Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State edged Davidson 74-73 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the Spartans (23-12), the West Region’s No. 7 seed. They had to wrestle away control of a tight game in the second half and then hang on against a desperate comeback push in the final seconds.

Michigan State used a 13-3 run to go ahead for good while allowing just one field goal over a critical 6-minute second-half stretch, pushing the Spartans to their largest lead at 67-59 with a minute left.

Before the Spartans’ push, the teams had battled evenly with neither leading by more than six points.

The Spartans will face second-seeded Duke, which beat Cal State Fullerton earlier Friday, in Sunday’s second round.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/19/2022 12:13:20 AM (GMT -4:00)