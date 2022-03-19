Advertisement

Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs

Michigan State players cheer during the second half against Davidson in a college basketball...
Michigan State players cheer during the second half against Davidson in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State edged Davidson 74-73 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

A.J. Hoggard added 14 points for the Spartans (23-12), the West Region’s No. 7 seed. They had to wrestle away control of a tight game in the second half and then hang on against a desperate comeback push in the final seconds.

Michigan State used a 13-3 run to go ahead for good while allowing just one field goal over a critical 6-minute second-half stretch, pushing the Spartans to their largest lead at 67-59 with a minute left.

Before the Spartans’ push, the teams had battled evenly with neither leading by more than six points.

The Spartans will face second-seeded Duke, which beat Cal State Fullerton earlier Friday, in Sunday’s second round.

3/19/2022 12:13:20 AM (GMT -4:00)

