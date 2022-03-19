Jack’s Donuts helping to make local Make-A-Wish recipient’s wish come true

(WNDU) - Jack Dorbin, who lives with autism, was diagnosed with an extremely rare type of brain tumor in 2021.

It was something that he had been born with. A cell did not migrate to where it should’ve and subsequently turned cancerous. Because of the tumor’s location, it has led to diabetes insipidus and adrenal insufficiency.

This means that his kidneys and his adrenal glands that sit on top of the kidneys do not function as they should, so he requires constant monitoring of medications and treatments. And this is something Jack will live with his entire life.

“Sometimes, when you’re going through treatment, you feel very alone,” says Shirley Dorbin, Jack’s mother. “I mean, during the chemo times and even during the radiation or if he’d get sick, you kind of drop your whole life.”

Earlier this month, Concord Community Schools selected Jack as their bi-annual Make-A-Wish recipient, and his story has brought out the best in the local community because so many people in Michiana have had their lives touched by cancer.

“You feel like everybody is kind of going on with life without you and it’s so cool when other people, especially in the community recognize that,” Dorbin says. “Not that we expect that or deserve it even, but it’s just neat that it’s acknowledged, and someone cares about it outside the people who don’t have to care.”

And now, Jack’s story has gained the attention of a local business—Jack’s Donuts (no relation…). And they want to help make his wish come true.

“Today, we are announcing a fundraiser for Jack, who is a child who is a part of the Make-A-Wish foundation,” says Matt Oakley, general Manager of Jack’s Donuts in South Bend. “And his make-a-wish is to go to Disneyland in California. And so, for the next 6 weeks, every single Monday, we’re going to donate a portion of our sales towards Jack and towards his trip. We’re going to have special donuts and some other ways to raise funds and make sure people can make donations and make this trip just awesome for him.”

An Indiana staple since 1961, Jack’s Donuts has embraced its namesake, and this weekend kicks off its fundraiser for Jack with an initial donation of $250, with a fundraising goal of $1,000.

“To walk in and see that purple box, he’s like, ‘oohhh, purple box? Those donuts are for me!” Dorbin says. “And at first, I think he really first thought they had donuts for Jack. Like every kid would walk in and have donuts.”

An all-American family, thrust into an extraordinary situation. It could be any one of us or our loved ones. But the Dorbin’s have remained steadfast and have relied on family and friends to get through this challenging time.

With all this recent TV and radio experience, it’s no wonder that Jack wanted to travel to LA. Maybe he’ll go to an audition while he’s out there.

