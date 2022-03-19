Advertisement

Indiana Black Expo hosts first-ever Black Women’s Expo and Conference

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo began it’s first-ever Black Women’s Expo & Conference.

The theme for the expo is “Empower, Educate, Embrace” in honor of Women’s History Month and in celebration of African American women. The event is all inclusive with many learning opportunities and enjoyment for all.

The conference kickoff was held Friday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites with small business vendors, live entertainment from Gary, Indiana’s own “Lady Sax”, and a myriad of presentations.

“It is important to celebrate all people but today the Indiana Black Expo decided we were going to celebrate the black woman,” said Dee Foster, member of the Board of the Elkhart Chapter of The Indiana Black Expo. “This is an all inclusive event though every one is invited, everyone will have something to enjoy and can learn something.”

Saturday and Sunday are slated for more engaging panels with presentations on creating generational wealth, critical race theory, homebuying, mental health, and entrepreneurship.

The rest of the weekend schedule is enclosed below.

Saturday March 19, 2022 beginning at 12:00pm (noon), the Panels will begin covering the following topics:

  • Makeup & Mimosas, presented by Lyz King, MUA.
  • Creating Generational Wealth, presented by Tina Patton.
  • The Black Woman & Mental Health, presented by Dr. Valerie McCray.
  • What is Critical Race Theory, presented by Sarita Stevens.
  • ABC’S & 123′s of Homebuying, presented by Kimberly Kyles.
  • Vision Board Workshop & Meditation, presented by Dorothy “Jean” Carter & Nekeisha Alexis.
  • Author Session, presented by Dr. Davetta Hammond.
  • Entrepreneurship, presented by Kay Farlow.

School Choice Panel: Explaining options to educate children:

  • Benefits of Private Schooling, presented by Ivy Butler.
  • Basics of Charter Schooling, presented by Yolanda Turner-Smith.
  • All things Homeschool, presented by Shonnea Abdullah.
  • Offerings of Public Schooling, presented by Dr. Dennisha Arnold-Murff.

Saturday March 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

The Crystal Ballroom, 401 S. Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46516

Party for A Purpose featuring special guest, DJ Spinderella of the Grammy Award winning group, Salt N Pepa, live on the 1′s and 2′s!

On Sunday March 20th at 12:00 p.m.

Matterhorn Banquet Hall, 2041 Cassopolis St. Elkhart, IN 46516

A Non-denominational Prayer Brunch featuring Black Women Clergy from different denominations coming together and fellowshipping.

Free childcare is available to anyone attending the conference by logging on to Eventbrite.com and registering.

