Gov. Holcomb heading overseas to strengthen economic ties

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers are heading overseas to strengthen economic relationships with European and Middle Eastern nations.

Holcomb’s focus is on increasing the state’s international engagement and cultivate new business relationships in central Europe and the Middle East. They also plan to show humanitarian support during a hostile time in the region amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“This visit also provides an opportunity to do what’s right and offer Hoosier support through humanitarian efforts to the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Slovakia and the greater region,” Gov. Holcomb said. “As Hoosiers we continue to do our part from Indiana, but we have an opportunity to prove our support and commitment to Ukrainians whose lives are being directly impacted by the Russian invasion.”

In Slovakia, Gov. Holcomb, Sec. Chambers, Adjutant General Lyles and First Lady Janet Holcomb will meet with nongovernment and civil society organizations, to voice Indiana’s support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, in partnership with the Indiana National Guard. The Indiana National Guard also shares a more than 25-year partnership with Slovakia through joint military trainings and security cooperation objectives.

The delegation will also meet with Slovak leadership in Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, to promote Indiana as a top destination for global innovation in economy of the future industries including sustainable energy and Industry 4.0.

The governor, the secretary, and the First Lady will depart from Slovakia on March 27 before finishing the trip in Israel and return home on April 2.

