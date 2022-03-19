Canadian National Railroad to close Crumstown Trail crossing for repairs

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Canadian National Railroad has announced their intent to close their crossing at Crumstown Trail for repairs beginning Wednesday, March 23.

They anticipate the repairs to extend through a 2 week period which would place the re-opening of the crossing around April 6.

Detours will be posted throughout the route to assist motorists negotiating around the closure.

