Canadian National Railroad to close Crumstown Trail crossing for repairs

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Canadian National Railroad has announced their intent to close their crossing at Crumstown Trail for repairs beginning Wednesday, March 23.

They anticipate the repairs to extend through a 2 week period which would place the re-opening of the crossing around April 6.

Detours will be posted throughout the route to assist motorists negotiating around the closure.

