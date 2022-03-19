Benton Harbor HS recycles over 5,300 lbs. of empty water bottles

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 5,300 lbs. of empty water bottles have been recycled through a plastic water bottle recycling program at Benton Harbor High School.

Two trailers of empty water bottles have been processed and a third trailer is currently accepting empty water bottles. Caps may be left on the bottles and bottles can be crushed, but do not need to be in order to be recycled. Residents are being encouraged to take home 33-gallon, clear plastic bags from the bottle distribution site to return empty water bottles at the high school.

Only water bottles can be recycled at the high school located at 870 Colfax Avenue.

The City of Benton Harbor continues to provide residents with free bottled water and you can arrange a delivery 24/7 by contacting 211, or 844-875-9211.

More than 10 million bottles of free water have been distributed since September 2021.

