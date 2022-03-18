Advertisement

Villa Macri gearing up St. Paddy's Day tent party on Saturday

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to party like it’s 2019.

That’s the motto at Villa Macri in Granger this weekend, where the tradition of having a St. Paddy’s tent party in the parking lot resumes after two years of COVID-related cancellations.

The tent itself is big enough to hold two bands and 1,500 guests.

The corned beef is in the slow cooker in the kitchen, and the party starts on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“A lot of people have been asking, and some have even begged and offered to help so we could have it again because I think it’s time,” says Jerry Macri, owner of Villa Macri.

Festivities will run Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

