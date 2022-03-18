Advertisement

Stanley Clark School breaks ground on new performance center

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A dramatic change is in store for future students at the Stanley Clark School in South Bend.

Ground was broken Friday on the construction of a new 372-seat performance center which will play host to a variety of fine arts programs and special events.

Students signed their names on beams that will be used during construction.

“It’s not going to just be solely for fine arts. It’s going to be a community gathering space, partnerships with Notre Dame possibly bringing speakers in. We’re not just the Clark community but the surrounding community can come and enjoy the space with us,” said Ben Ottenweiller, the incoming head of school. “That is definitely a vision of mine coming in as head of school.”

The project has many donors, but the facility will be named after the lead donor family.

It’ll be called the Laura and Jack Boyd Smith Jr. Performance Hall.

