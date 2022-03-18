UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a homicide.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Roger Street just after midnight on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim, 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Parker was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. Parker’s family has been notified.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect but they say there’s no reason for nearby residents to be concerned for their safety at this time.

South Bend’s violent crimes unit says they’re still investigating and have interviewed several individuals.

We also learned throughout the day, Parker Jr. attended one of the South Bend Community Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings issued a statement after learning the identity of the victim:

“Early this morning, we received word of another tragic death of one of our students caused by gun violence. While all details are still coming together, our hearts break as we mourn with the family, friends, and community of this student. We stand committed to working with South Bend police, our Mayor, and all South Bend citizens to put an end to the gun violence that has shattered yet another family and member of the South Bend Community School Corporation community.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Kalamazoo.

If anyone has any information, please call the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

