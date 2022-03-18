Notre Dame keeps rolling, beats Alabama 78-64 in 1st round

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ryan, a senior guard, was 10 of 13 from the field and 7 of 9 from beyond the arc for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish beat Rutgers in double overtime Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a trip to San Diego. Blake Wesley had 18 points for the Irish.

Keon Ellis led Alabama with 16 points. Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly suffered a left knee injury early in the game and did not return.

