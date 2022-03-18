Advertisement

Notre Dame keeps rolling, beats Alabama 78-64 in 1st round

Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) holds the ball in front of Alabama forward James...
Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) holds the ball in front of Alabama forward James Rojas (33) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)(Denis Poroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ryan, a senior guard, was 10 of 13 from the field and 7 of 9 from beyond the arc for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish beat Rutgers in double overtime Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a trip to San Diego. Blake Wesley had 18 points for the Irish.

Keon Ellis led Alabama with 16 points. Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly suffered a left knee injury early in the game and did not return.

3/18/2022 6:55:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

