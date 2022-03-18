Advertisement

Medical Moment: Doctors fix heart valves without open procedure

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(WNDU) - Each of us have four heart valves that keep our blood circulating in the right direction. If they don’t work properly, blood flow is restricted, which can lead to heart failure, blood clots and more.

For the first time in U.S. history, surgeons have replaced three ailing heart valves in one procedure.

People with heart valve disease may have hardened or leaking valves, and feel fine, at first. But eventually, they may have shortness of breath, fatigue, lightheadedness, or even chest pains. This can cause the blood flow through your heart to your body to be disrupted. Your heart valve disease treatment depends on the heart valve affected and the type and severity of the disease. Surgeons have used endoscopic procedures to repair one, or even two valves. However three valves has traditionally required an open procedure.

“It’s a major surgery, not only because of the central incision and you need your chest bone crack, but because we need a cardiopulmonary bypass, and we need to arrest the heart to work inside the heat,” said Dr. Tommaso Hinna Danesi, a cardiac and endoscopic surgeon at the University of Cincinnati.

For the first time in the U.S., Dr. Hinna Danesi has operated on three valves through a one-inch incision, replacing a patient’s aortic and mitral valves, and repairing her tricuspid valve. Doctors say the endoscopic approach reduced surgical time by as much as 50 percent and allowed them to keep some patients’ hearts beating during surgery.

“If you think to an elderly and fragile patient, maybe more gentle surgical access might be the difference between being alive or death from an operation. So, it’s a big advantage,” Dr. Danesi said.

That patient, 63-year-old Karyn Russell, was discharged from the hospital a week after surgery. Russell is a grandmother and special education teacher and has since returned to the classroom.

Heart valve disease can have a congenital cause, or can be caused by infection.

