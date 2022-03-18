Advertisement

MDwise and South Bend School Corporation are getting students ‘Back on Track’ with routine vaccinations

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Roughly twenty-five to thirty percent of St. Joseph County K-12 students have not gotten all of their required shots, according to Indiana’s Department of Health.

“This is you know, our way of trying to do our part, to help provide access, and information to really get kids back on track and caught up with those routine shots,” says Torriaun Everett, the Vice President of Health Plan Operations for MDwise.

MDwise, Indiana’s largest nonprofit healthcare company, wants to change this, and is doing so by partnering with schools to host vaccine clinics.

The clinic is especially important for high school seniors, who are going to age out of programs that track their vaccine history.

“So, we have a little situation, a big situation,” Everett says.

In attempts to prevent another pandemic brought on by illnesses that vaccinations protect against, like Mumps, measles, and HPV, the community is helping students get ‘Back on Track.’

“We know that this is always important that we can support and get people back on track, and this is just one opportunity to do that,” says Dr. Tessa Sutton, South Bend Community School’s Assistant Superintendent for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

On Saturday, March 19th, from 10 a.m. to noon, South Bend Community School Corporation is hosting a Parent and Family Expo at the Brown Community Learning Center.

“The main goal of that is to provide an opportunity for parents and families to reconnect with the school’s that they attend. And as a portion of that, we partner with MD Wise, for the Back on Track Event,” says Taylor Williams, South Bend Community School’s Family and Community Engagement and Mentor Coordinator.

MDwise tells 16 News Now that people can register in advance, however it is not required.

“Our mission is to serve our families, and so when there’s a need to be filled, we do or best to do just that,” says Williams.

For a list of upcoming Back on Track events, or more information on this event, you can visit Mdwise.org/BackonTrack.

