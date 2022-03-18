Advertisement

Man dead after getting hit by vehicle in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called to Cassopolis Street just before 9:25 p.m. in reference to a vehicle and pedestrian crash with injuries.

Police believe the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a silver Jeep headed southbound on Cassopolis Street struck the pedestrian, who has been identified as Loren Hoelscher, 74, of Williams, Iowa.

The 65-year-old driver of the Jeep remained on the scene and cooperated with officers. Hoelscher was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending. At this time, police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Parents are speaking out after heartbreaking claims that a 12-year-old Elkhart student...
Bullying behavior big concern for parents after Elkhart student suicide
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’

Latest News

Jack’s story has gained the attention of a local business—Jack’s Donuts (no relation…). And...
Jack’s Donuts helping to make local Make-A-Wish recipient’s wish come true
Two trailers of empty water bottles have been processed and a third trailer is currently...
Benton Harbor HS recycles over 5,300 lbs. of empty water bottles
The theme for the expo is “Empower, Educate, Embrace” in honor of Women’s History Month and in...
Indiana Black Expo hosts first-ever Black Women’s Expo and Conference
Holcomb’s focus is on increasing the state’s international engagement and cultivate new...
Gov. Holcomb heading overseas to strengthen economic ties
Jack's story has gained the attention of a local business—Jack’s Donuts (no relation…). And...
Jack’s Donuts helping to make local Make-A-Wish recipient’s wish come true