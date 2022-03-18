Man dead after getting hit by vehicle in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called to Cassopolis Street just before 9:25 p.m. in reference to a vehicle and pedestrian crash with injuries.

Police believe the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a silver Jeep headed southbound on Cassopolis Street struck the pedestrian, who has been identified as Loren Hoelscher, 74, of Williams, Iowa.

The 65-year-old driver of the Jeep remained on the scene and cooperated with officers. Hoelscher was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending. At this time, police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.