La Lumiere student athlete awarded All American Jersey

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a jersey dedication for one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country took place.

J.J. Starling was honored with a ceremony at La Lumiere in La Porte.

Starling is committed to playing at Notre Dame next year. But first he’ll play on the national stage at the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago at the end of March.

“It’s a blessing. This was a dream of mine since I was a little kid and just to be named with some of the great players in the country is just a blessing,” J.J said.

The McDonald’s All American Games include some of the nation’s best basketball players. For 45 years, the McDonald’s All American Games have been a proving ground some of the nation’s best hoopers to show off their skills on the national stage. Starling was selected from more than 760 nominees from across the country to play in the McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago.

Fans can tune in to the McDonald’s All American Girls Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

