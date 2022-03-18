Clay High School senior recognized as ‘Black History Maker of Today’ award winner

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Clay High School senior earned some recognition on Friday as one of the 20 “Black History Maker of Today” award winners throughout Michiana.

Deaja Douglas says her goal is to become an orthodontist so she can help make people feel confident in their smile and in themselves. She’s working her way there by learning entrepreneur skills in the CTE program offered at Clay and by staying committed in the classroom.

She says her motivation comes from wanting to achieve her career dreams so she can one day inspire other girls who look like her to chase their dreams.

“My goal motivates me because where I want to be, I have to accomplish what I’m doing now to get where I want to be so that keeps me moving,” Douglas says.

Douglas also earned $1,000 to help fund her next steps while pursuing a degree at Ivy Tech.

