City of Dowagiac inviting public to submit designs for new city flag

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Dowagiac has some big plans for its 145th anniversary.

That includes creating a new city flag!

The city is inviting you to submit a design that showcases the city’s history, heritage, and promising future. The project is open to everyone—even if you don’t live in Dowagiac.

You can enter up to three designs. Submissions will be allowed until 5 p.m. on April 11. The chosen finalists will be unveiled in May.

For more information, click here. You can also visit the city’s website.

