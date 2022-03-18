Charges filed against inmate at Kosciusko County Jail after another inmate suffers apparent overdose

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County Police say they are dealing with an increase in inmates smuggling drugs into jail.

On Thursday, officials filed charges against Franklin Hibshman, Jr. for dealing narcotic drugs and trafficking with an inmate. This comes after officials were notified of a medical emergency in one of the cellblocks on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found an inmate suffering from an apparent overdose. After reviving the inmate with the use of Narcan, he described another inmate who had provided fentanyl to him.

Hibshman is currently in the Kosciusko County Jail on three unrelated pending cases.

Franklin Hibshman, Jr. (Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)

Press Release from Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office:

Inmates constantly try ways to smuggle contraband and illegal drugs into jails and prisons across the United States. The opioid epidemic exists not only on our streets; but within correctional facilities as well.

On March 17, 2022, criminal felony charges of Dealing In A Narcotic Drug, Trafficking with an Inmate and Possession of a Narcotic Drug have been filed against Franklin Dean Hibshman, Jr., an inmate at the Kosciusko County Jail.

The probable cause affidavit alleges that Hibshman was able to surreptitiously circumvent the security protocol of the Kosciusko County Jail and smuggle fentanyl, a synthetic opiod, into the jail. Fentanyl has been identified by law enforcement officials as the reason for a substantial number of overdoses due to its dangerous and deadly potency.

The Probable Cause Affidavit alleges that on March 14, 2022, Kosciusko County Jail Officers were notified of a medical emergency in one of the cellblocks. Upon arrival, officers found a male inmate suffering from an apparent overdose. After reviving the male inmate with the use of Narcan, the male inmate then described another inmate who had provided fentanyl to him. Through this description, officers identified Franklin Dean Hibshman, Jr. Hibshman, currently incarcerated in the Kosciusko County Jail, has three (3) unrelated pending felony cases of Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Syringe. Records indicate that Hibshman was previously convicted of felony Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Methamphetamine in Elkhart County.

During the investigation of fentanyl in the cellblocks, which included the assistance of Kosciusko County Deputies, K-9 units, and specialized agents from

the Narcotics Enforcement Team of Kosciusko County (NET43), officers believe that the source of the fentanyl was identified and, also, a powder was located during the cellblock search which was positively identified as fentanyl.

NET43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake Police Departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information on suspicious drug activity, drug trafficking, or drug suspects; please contact NET43 at NET43@kcgov.com or by telephone at 574-372-2494.

The Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office advises that the defendant’s charge (arrest) is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

