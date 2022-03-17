Advertisement

Rotary Club of South Bend donates to help Ukraine

By Jack Springgate
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Michiana continues to drum up support for Ukraine during the war in Eastern Europe.

The Rotary Club of South Bend collected roughly $2,800 dollars for the American Red Cross that will go toward efforts to care for refugees.

Wednesday’s meeting started with a presentation on the historical context between Russia and Ukraine, before the club presented the check.

The plan to start a collection to help those fleeing from Ukraine to Poland for safety was spur-of-the-moment.

Club members rallied to meet some of the growing need with their donations, during a time when every dollar counts.

“The war started on Feb. 24th and there was an immediate need with all the refugees coming across the border. The need has only gotten greater, so the quicker you get the money to purchase food and help over there feed and clothe people, the better,” said the Rotary Club member who started the fundraiser for Ukraine Mark McDonnell.

Follow this link if you’re interested in donating to the American Red Cross.

