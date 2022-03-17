Rotary Club of South Bend collects money for Ukrainian refugees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Rotary Club of South Bend collected nearly $3,000 for the Red Cross that will go towards efforts to care for refugees.

Wednesday’s meeting started with a presentation on the historical context between Russia and Ukraine, before the club presented the check.

The plan to start a collection to help those fleeing Ukraine to Poland was spur-of-the-moment.

Club members rallied to meet some of the growing needs with their donations, during a time when every dollar counts.

“The war started on Feb. 24 and there were was an immediate need with all the refugees coming across the border,” said Mark McDonnell, the man who started the fundraiser. “The need has only gotten greater, so the quicker you get the money to purchase food and help over there to feed and clothe people, the better.”

For a comprehensive list of organizations working to help Ukraine and how you can donate, please click here.

