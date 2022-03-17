Police warn against drunk driving this St. Patrick’s Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this St. Patrick’s Day, police are reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel if you plan on drinking.

Extra patrols will be out looking for drunk drivers.

Getting pulled over under the influence could result in thousands of dollars in fines, points on your license and even potential jail time.

" Preliminary data is showing over 150 people have died on Indiana roads so far in 2022,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner with Indiana State Police. “Do the smart things by being a good defensive driver, wearing your seat belt and not drinking and driving.”

Sgt. Bohner suggests using a ride sharing app or calling a friend for a ride if you plan on drinking.

And if you see a car driving erratically, get a description of the vehicle and call police.

If you’re interested in becoming a state trooper, ISP is currently hiring. The deadline to apply is March 27th, and you can do so by visiting indianatrooper.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.