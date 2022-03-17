Advertisement

Notre Dame to light Hesburgh Library mural in Ukraine’s colors

The university says it will continue to show this support each weekend until the end of the Russian invasion.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the University of Notre Dame continues to stand in solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country, the university says it will be lighting up the iconic mural on the south side of the Hesburgh Library in blue and yellow.

The university says it will continue to show this support each weekend until the end of the invasion.

Press Release from the University of Notre Dame Office of Media Relations:

In continuing solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the University of Notre Dame will light the “Word of Life” mural on the south side of Hesburgh Library in the country’s colors of blue and yellow each weekend until the end of the Russian invasion.

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said in a statement at the beginning of the war: “We at Notre Dame stand in solidarity with all peace-loving people worldwide in demanding an end to this invasion of a sovereign nation. This unprovoked war is an international abomination and must stop now. Until it does, may God keep safe all of the innocent men, women and children who are currently in harm’s way. The prayers of the Notre Dame family are with them.”

Notre Dame has engaged in several initiatives to demonstrate support of Ukraine over the past three weeks, including a prayer service Feb. 28 in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, faculty panels and a virtual meeting between Notre Dame students and their counterparts at the Ukrainian Catholic University (UCU).

Notre Dame and UCU have a memorandum of understanding to “develop collaborations and exchanges in fields of shared interest and expertise.” Father Jenkins presented the Notre Dame Award in 2019 to Archbishop Borys Gudziak, president of UCU, for his leadership of the first Catholic university established in the territory of the former Soviet Union.

More information on Notre Dame’s support of Ukraine is available here.

