No injuries reported after fire at Castle Point Apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire at Castle Point Apartments in Clay Township has left some residents looking for a place to stay.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a tenant reported a fire in the apartment across the hall.

Three of the eight apartments in this unit were left uninhabitable. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone tells 16 News Now that at least 15 fire trucks were called in to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

