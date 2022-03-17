HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Regional Final highlights and scores for local Michigan boys
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT
(WNDU) - Regional Finals for high school boys’ basketball took place across the state of Michigan Wednesday night. Here are the scores from games involving teams in our area.
Division 2 Regional 12 @ Three Rivers
Benton Harbor 76, Edwardsburg 58
**Benton Harbor will face Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Division 2 Quarter Final 6 @ Calvin University (Grand Rapids) on Tuesday, March 22 @ 7 p.m.**
Division 3 Regional 20 @ Centreville
Schoolcraft 45, Watervliet 31
Division 4 Regional 29 @ New Buffalo
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 57, New Buffalo 40
