Gurley Leep awards Super Bowl contest winners with cash prizes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ten people are $1,000 dollars richer.

On Wednesday, the Gurley Leep Automotive Family announced ten winners of the “Gurley Leep Lineup Super Bowl Contest”.

Everyone in the community was eligible to enter the contest by posting their own video with their take on the Gurley-Leep lineup song featured in the Gurley Leep Super Bowl commercial.

“Who’s not involved in social media anymore, anybody that is scrolling through TikTok - it’s fun to watch people dance, people to get creative. It’s just fun to watch,” said the president of the company, Mike Leep Jr.

Gurley Leep gives to the community on a regular basis and donates to various schools and charities.

