Goshen Hospital tours new patient portal

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Hospital gave community members the first look at an investment that’s been years in the making.

Free tours were given out to those wanting a sneak peek of the new Goshen Hospital Patient Tower.

It’s a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility that is fully integrated to focus on patient care and comfort.

They even added to the original designs by including lessons they learned in the past two years with the pandemic.

They created rooms that help staff deal with the stress and pressure experienced in overcrowded hospitals.

The pandemic inspired adjustments with patient care too.

“Over the course of the last two years, we’ve taken some of the learnings, particularly in the airflow of the building and how that’s so important for infectious diseases like Covid-19. We’ve built this where we can maintain that flip of a switch. We have the latest technology to ensure the safety and quality of that airflow,” said Goshen Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Julie Crossley.

Guests also got to enjoy some fun activities and live music to help break in the new facility.

