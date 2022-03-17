Former Notre Dame Leprechaun releasing children’s book

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This St. Patrick’s Day, we had a special guest in the studio for 16 News Now at Noon.

You may recognize Mike Brown for his role as the Notre Dame Leprechaun from 1999 until 2001. Now, he’s releasing a children’s book about his experience called “The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame.”

Watch the video for the full interview, and to pre-order Brown’s book, visit soulstir.co/LepGameDay.

