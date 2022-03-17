Advertisement

Collins provides spark, Michigan beats Colorado State 75-63

Michigan guard Frankie Collins drives to the basket during the second half of a college basketball game against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Mar. 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard.

He helped the 11th-seeded Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Collins was pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante’ Jones was out with a concussion. He had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 31 minutes. 

Big man Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Dischon Thomas scored 15 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting for Colorado State.

