Wednesday’s Child: Two brothers want to be adopted together

(WNDU) - When siblings have each others’ backs, life seems a little easier; even when you’re trying to get adopted from foster care. Owen and Leland want to live in the country where they can ride dirt bikes and have fun together.

These two brothers are big fans of each other and of most any sport.

“I like to play baseball, basketball and I want to sign up for football,” said Owen, age 13. “And I like hockey.”

“Football, baseball, basketball, soccer and tennis,” said his 9-year-old brother Leland as he listed his favorite sports.

These two admit being brothers is fun because they always have someone to play with.

They want to be adopted after being moved around in foster care. They’ve been in three foster homes in just over two years. They know what kind of family they want.

“Somebody who’s nice to us,” said Leland.

When asked what people should know about them, Owen was completely honest.

“I am a picky eater and I have autism,” said Owen. He’s on the Autism Spectrum and succeeds with extra support and extra time.

Leland wants people to know that McDonald’s is his favorite food. One more thing…

“That I like mechanics,” added Leland.

Both boys agree that pets are a plus. A Rottweiler dog would be perfect. Why?

“So it can protect us,” said Leland. “Yeah!” said Owen in agreement.

Again, these boys want to live out in the country. Fishing, hunting and dirt bike riding are at the top of their list. If you’d like to learn more about these two brothers, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

