Teen charged in murder of Grace Ross enters not guilty plea, awaiting appointment of public defender

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The teen charged in the murder and molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross entered a preliminary plea of not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molesting following the death of Ross one year ago. It was determined last week that he will be tried as an adult.

Hutchens appeared in court briefly via video on Wednesday. He is still waiting for the appointment of a public defender, so his hearing did not last long.

He’s scheduled to return to court next Wednesday, March 23, at 9 a.m. to redo his initial hearing.

