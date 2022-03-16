Advertisement

South Bend man charged in 35-year-old Niles Twp. cold case murder appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man charged in a 35-year-old cold case murder appeared in court on Wednesday.

67-year-old Patrick Gilham, his attorney, and prosecutors reviewed possible evidence that could be used if the case were to go to trial. Gilham is charged with open murder and breaking and entering in the death of Roxanne Wood.

After returning home from a night of bowling, Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home back on Feb. 20, 1987.

Gilham is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

