SILVER ALERT: Lance Bushkoetter

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jasper Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lance Bushkoetter, a 25 year old white male, 6 foot tall, 162 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a silver t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Lance is missing from Jasper, Indiana which is 120 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 6:47 pm.

Lance is hearing impaired and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lance Bushkoetter, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.

