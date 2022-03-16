Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Lance Bushkoetter

The Jasper Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lance Bushkoetter, a 25 year...
The Jasper Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lance Bushkoetter, a 25 year old white male.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jasper Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lance Bushkoetter, a 25 year old white male, 6 foot tall, 162 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a silver t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Lance is missing from Jasper, Indiana which is 120 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 6:47 pm. 

Lance is hearing impaired and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lance Bushkoetter, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.

