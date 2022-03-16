Advertisement

Sentencing in Adam’s HS stabbing delayed

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sentencing for the Adam’s High School student guilty of stabbing another classmate has been delayed.

This comes after a dispositional hearing at the Juvenile Justice Center this afternoon.

Before the hearing could continue, the juvenile’s attorney asked the judge to consider the court to do some research on possibly putting the 15-year-old in a residential facility before deciding on a proper sentence.

This motion came after prosecutors recommended the 15-year-old be sentenced to the Department of Corrections.

The judge weighed both options but ultimately decided to grant the motion made by the defense. This means sentencing will have to wait until April 19 which is more than a month from now, before a decision will be made on what time - if any, the 15-year-old will face.

The student plead guilty last month after admitting to stabbing a classmate in a bathroom after stealing a THC vape cartridge. Initially, the student was facing several charges including armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. However, after pleading guilty back on February 24, the charges were reduced to just robbery.

16 News Now interviewed the 15-year-old’s defense attorney who has tried to find a solution that is fair for both sides.

“We’re not just saying let him go free, we are trying to find that reasonable ground that takes care of the victim’s stress and acknowledges his pain and the crime and gets the juvenile some help,” said the defense attorney, Michael Dandling.

In the end, the judge could make 1 of 3 decisions: sentence the juvenile up to 180 days in detention, release the juvenile, or it could be jail time at the DOC.

Regardless, as Judge Magistrate Polando said in court on Tuesday, there are no guarantees.

16 News Now will continue to follow this case as it enters the next stage on April 19.

