Police officer retires after 48 years of service

By Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EDWARDSURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

An Edwardsburg police officer is retiring after 48 years of service.

Sergeant Kevin English was honored for his hard work and dedication during a meeting at Village Hall Tuesday.

The police board gave him a plaque and other gifts to thank him for his years of service.

“Little sad. It’s been tough giving it up. I don’t know what I’m going to do, really. I feel kind of lost,” said English.

He started his law enforcement career in 1974.

“And began a full-time career with Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department at that time,” said English.

He moved around to a few departments, but eventually came back to Edwardsburg.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2017.

“Been through several traffic arrests, traffic citations and such. I’ve been to homicides. I’ve been to two or three bank robberies,” said English.

English said he feels like he made a difference over the years.

“I guess one of the most rewarding times was...we had a traffic accident where an intoxicated driver ran over a 9-year-old on a bicycle, and we did a lot for that kid...With what we did at the scene, we were able to save the child,” said English.

After a successful career, English said he is ready to enjoy retirement.

“Got a fifth-wheel camper. We want to do a little camping. Got a couple trips planned,” said English.

