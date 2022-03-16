New mattress facility creates hundreds of jobs in La Porte County

La Porte, Ind. (WNDU) - In a county where a good, reliable job has been statistically hard to find, officials in La Porte County are cutting the ribbon on Corsicana Mattress.

“Corsicana Mattress is making this significant investment in La Porte County,” La Porte County Commissioner & Economy Developer Tony Rodriguez says.

It’s a Dallas-based mattress manufacturer that now sits five miles east of downtown La Porte, just north of State Road 2.

Not only is it projecting to ship out over 1,500 boxed beds per day, but its expected to fill its 165,000 square-foot facility with 350 new employees.

“Knowing that 350 families in La Porte County are going to be affected positively by steady employment, steady paycheck, a job with benefits right here in La Porte County, nothing can be more important than a job for a family,” La Porte County Board of Commissioners President Sheila Matias told 16 News Now at a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

And while Rodriguez says the 18 month operation took both time and money to turn into a fully operating facility, “To renovate a facility in a middle of a pandemic...that is when this was occurring.”

Making sure Corsicana Mattress made its way to La Porte County was at the top of the list.

“People who work in our community are very hard workers, very loyal, very dedicated people that are family oriented, take very good care of their families. Any new company that provides jobs and will fix a building up like this is a blessing to our community,” says Philip LaFoone, a local contractor at Village Supply in La Porte.

At this time, Corsicana Mattress is open, operating and looking to hire folks interested in a career with them. For job opportunities or to apply, click here.

