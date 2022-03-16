Advertisement

New mattress facility creates hundreds of jobs in La Porte County

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

La Porte, Ind. (WNDU) - In a county where a good, reliable job has been statistically hard to find, officials in La Porte County are cutting the ribbon on Corsicana Mattress.

“Corsicana Mattress is making this significant investment in La Porte County,” La Porte County Commissioner & Economy Developer Tony Rodriguez says.

It’s a Dallas-based mattress manufacturer that now sits five miles east of downtown La Porte, just north of State Road 2.

Not only is it projecting to ship out over 1,500 boxed beds per day, but its expected to fill its 165,000 square-foot facility with 350 new employees.

“Knowing that 350 families in La Porte County are going to be affected positively by steady employment, steady paycheck, a job with benefits right here in La Porte County, nothing can be more important than a job for a family,” La Porte County Board of Commissioners President Sheila Matias told 16 News Now at a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

And while Rodriguez says the 18 month operation took both time and money to turn into a fully operating facility, “To renovate a facility in a middle of a pandemic...that is when this was occurring.”

Making sure Corsicana Mattress made its way to La Porte County was at the top of the list.

“People who work in our community are very hard workers, very loyal, very dedicated people that are family oriented, take very good care of their families. Any new company that provides jobs and will fix a building up like this is a blessing to our community,” says Philip LaFoone, a local contractor at Village Supply in La Porte.

At this time, Corsicana Mattress is open, operating and looking to hire folks interested in a career with them. For job opportunities or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Parents are speaking out after heartbreaking claims that a 12-year-old Elkhart student...
Bullying behavior big concern for parents after Elkhart student suicide
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as...
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
When siblings have each other's backs life seems a little easier, even when you're trying to...
Wednesday’s Child: Two brothers want to be adopted together

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Soggy first half of the weekend. Sunny finish!
First Alert Forecast: Soggy first half of the weekend. Sunny finish!
Homicide investigation
Homicide investigation underway in South Bend
When the sun rose on Saint Patrick’s Day, the Notre Dame football team hit the field for the...
Irish begin spring football
Officers alongside animal control rescued a deer early Thursday morning from a pool.
SBPD rescue deer from pool
SBPD officers have increased patrols on a notorious drinking holiday to make sure everyone is...
SBPD increases patrols on St. Patrick's Day