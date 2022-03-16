Mishawaka educator honored with surprise of a lifetime

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - At Walt Disney Elementary in Mishawaka, one educator who has raised the bar at the school for years, was surprised with a Milken Educator Award.

“Educators can’t be nominated, they cannot apply. We partner with the State Department, who has a talent pool of educators, and they look at their talent pool, and they make recommendations to the foundation,” said Jane Foley, the Senior Vice President of the Milken Family Foundation.

Referred to as the “Oscars of Teaching,” the Milken Educator Awards were first presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987, and have celebrated the achievements of educators across the country, and world since then.

“The purpose is to go around the country and honor amazing educators that are making a difference in the world around them and with their students,” Foley said.

More than sixty outstanding educators will be honored with the Milken Educator Award this year, but the nationwide tour kicked off today in Mishawaka, with the first recipient being Walt Disney Elementary Principal, Ryan Towner.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m excited. I’m so grateful to the Foundation. Humbled certainly,” Towner said.

According to the Milken Family Foundation, Towner introduced many new practices to the school. One of those practices being ‘Walt Disney’s Annual Culture Night,’ which celebrates the school’s diversity, and is one of the best attended events in the district.

“I don’t know, I try to bring energy, enthusiasm. Something I love about the job is just the relationships,” Towner said.

As well as public recognition, winners of the Milken Educator Award receive $25,000 to spend as they please, and Towner said he plans to give back to the community.

“Show thanks to my school community, show thanks to other communities, my church, and I don’t know, maybe my wife and I will look to do a trip,” said Towner.

The Milken Educator Award is not a lifetime award. It is given to educators in their early or mid career for what they have already achieved, as well as what they will achieve in the future.

“So, our message to Mr. Towner and to other educators is; Your work is so valued. It’s one of the most important things in our society. Every successful person can remember a teacher who changed their life,” said Foley.

For more information on the Milken Educator Award, visit the Foundation’s website here.

