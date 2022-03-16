Marian Knights prepping for Semi-State matchup against Leo

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian Knights are prepping for Semi-State this upcoming Saturday.

It’s a game the program has only played in once before. The Knights will be facing the Leo Lions, who are going to be hungry after losing by one point the State Finals last year.

When Marian Head Coach Robb Berger talked to Fort Wayne-area coaches, they said Leo was the best rebounding team in the area. But if you ask the Knights, they aren’t satisfied, nor are they worried.

“Right now, there’s still 16 schools in the state of Indiana still playing basketball, and we’re one of them, so it’s a great accomplishment,” Berger says. “I guess we gave them the weekend and we’re ready to go on Monday. We want to make sure we’re one of the final eight teams to play, as well. We want to win the next game. We’re not satisfied with where we’re at now and I don’t think they are either.”

“You know, they’ve been here before and we haven’t, but that means pretty much nothing to us,” says Richard Brooks, Knights senior guard. “We’re ready to go into this like it’s a regular season game. We’re just ready to go into with everything that we can, like it’s our last game.”

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart.

