Advertisement

Marian Knights prepping for Semi-State matchup against Leo

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian Knights are prepping for Semi-State this upcoming Saturday.

It’s a game the program has only played in once before. The Knights will be facing the Leo Lions, who are going to be hungry after losing by one point the State Finals last year.

When Marian Head Coach Robb Berger talked to Fort Wayne-area coaches, they said Leo was the best rebounding team in the area. But if you ask the Knights, they aren’t satisfied, nor are they worried.

“Right now, there’s still 16 schools in the state of Indiana still playing basketball, and we’re one of them, so it’s a great accomplishment,” Berger says. “I guess we gave them the weekend and we’re ready to go on Monday. We want to make sure we’re one of the final eight teams to play, as well. We want to win the next game. We’re not satisfied with where we’re at now and I don’t think they are either.”

“You know, they’ve been here before and we haven’t, but that means pretty much nothing to us,” says Richard Brooks, Knights senior guard. “We’re ready to go into this like it’s a regular season game. We’re just ready to go into with everything that we can, like it’s our last game.”

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Edison Road just after 11:50 a.m.
One taken to hospital after shooting in South Bend
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

The Notre Dame baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season in its home opener on Tuesday...
Irish baseball tops Valparaiso 12-1 in home opener
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey directs players during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Ivey to make March Madness debut as head coach
Edwardsburg ends its season with a 24-1 record.
Edwardsburg’s season ends after loss in State Quarterfinal
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game tickets now on sale