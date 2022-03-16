Advertisement

Ivey to make March Madness debut as head coach

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has to wait until Saturday to play in its first NCAA Tournament game since 2019, and its first under Niele Ivey.

The No. 5 seed Irish take on No. 12 seed UMass in Norman, Okla., and the third-year head coach says she’s going to take advantage of every one of those 40 minutes.

“My team’s hungry,” Ivey says. “Not going last year made me grow as a person, as a coach. It was crazy motivation for this group and for myself. And so, I’m going to take advantage of every minute. Those next 40 minutes, I’m going to take advantage of every minute and I’m going to grow within it, because I feel like there’s a lot of first times for me in the past two years.

“So again, I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m going to put my best foot forward and work hard to help this team and lead this team to a great 40 minutes,” she added.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Edison Road just after 11:50 a.m.
One taken to hospital after shooting in South Bend
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

The Notre Dame baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season in its home opener on Tuesday...
Irish baseball tops Valparaiso 12-1 in home opener
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game tickets now on sale
Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle, left, and Olivia Miles (5) hug as they celebrate with the team...
HIGH FIVE: Notre Dame women enter 2022 NCAA tourney as 5th-seed
Notre Dame punches their ticket to the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament.
ND Men’s Hoops First Four-bound as NCAA tourney bracket unveiled