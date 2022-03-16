Ivey to make March Madness debut as head coach

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has to wait until Saturday to play in its first NCAA Tournament game since 2019, and its first under Niele Ivey.

The No. 5 seed Irish take on No. 12 seed UMass in Norman, Okla., and the third-year head coach says she’s going to take advantage of every one of those 40 minutes.

“My team’s hungry,” Ivey says. “Not going last year made me grow as a person, as a coach. It was crazy motivation for this group and for myself. And so, I’m going to take advantage of every minute. Those next 40 minutes, I’m going to take advantage of every minute and I’m going to grow within it, because I feel like there’s a lot of first times for me in the past two years.

“So again, I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m going to put my best foot forward and work hard to help this team and lead this team to a great 40 minutes,” she added.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

