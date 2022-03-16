Irish baseball tops Valparaiso 12-1 in home opener

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season in its home opener at Frank Eck Stadium on Tuesday afternoon against Valparaiso.

The Irish defeated the Beacons by a final score of 12-1. It’s also the Irish baseball program’s 12th-straight win over Valparaiso.

Notre Dame will play at home again on Tuesday, March 22, against Northwestern. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the team will travel to Louisville this weekend for a three-game conference series.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.