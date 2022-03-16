Advertisement

Irish baseball tops Valparaiso 12-1 in home opener

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season in its home opener at Frank Eck Stadium on Tuesday afternoon against Valparaiso.

The Irish defeated the Beacons by a final score of 12-1. It’s also the Irish baseball program’s 12th-straight win over Valparaiso.

Notre Dame will play at home again on Tuesday, March 22, against Northwestern. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the team will travel to Louisville this weekend for a three-game conference series.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police investigate a shooting in South Bend.
Shooting investigation underway in South Bend
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Edison Road just after 11:50 a.m.
One taken to hospital after shooting in South Bend
SWAT were deployed after a warrant was issued in South Bend, with the Special Victims Unit...
Backup called to assist S.V.U. for serving of warrant
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey directs players during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Ivey to make March Madness debut as head coach
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game tickets now on sale
Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle, left, and Olivia Miles (5) hug as they celebrate with the team...
HIGH FIVE: Notre Dame women enter 2022 NCAA tourney as 5th-seed
Notre Dame punches their ticket to the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament.
ND Men’s Hoops First Four-bound as NCAA tourney bracket unveiled